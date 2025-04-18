LENZ Therapeutics’ (LENZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LENZ Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

LENZ Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LENZ stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.43. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $38.93.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LENZ. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LENZ Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

