MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MetaVia Price Performance

MTVA opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49. MetaVia has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30.

Get MetaVia alerts:

MetaVia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Receive News & Ratings for MetaVia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetaVia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.