comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of SCOR opened at $4.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.56. comScore has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $15.69.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.63). comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. The business had revenue of $94.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About comScore

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in comScore during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. bought a new position in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new position in comScore during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.