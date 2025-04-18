Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Short Interest Update

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 155,300 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.49% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGAE opened at $0.98 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc operates as an experiential entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.