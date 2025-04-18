Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $33.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,214.16. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $197,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,502,703.52. This trade represents a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,168 shares of company stock worth $2,525,600. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 88,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $1,328,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

