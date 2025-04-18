Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Expands By 112.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the March 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGLO opened at $20.14 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.