Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.03 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 101.30 ($1.34). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 101.30 ($1.34), with a volume of 3,848,956 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on PHP shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.39) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Monday, March 3rd.
Primary Health Properties Trading Up 1.8 %
Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Primary Health Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primary Health Properties Plc will post 7.0875912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Primary Health Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,092.68%.
Insider Transactions at Primary Health Properties
In other news, insider Harry Abraham Hyman acquired 25,000 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($30,516.12). Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.
About Primary Health Properties
Primary Health Properties plc is a leading investor in modern primary healthcare properties. The Company acquires or forward funds the development of modern, purpose-built premises that are leased to GP’s, government healthcare bodies, pharmacies and other providers of related healthcare services.
