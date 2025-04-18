Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 147.21 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 56.30 ($0.75). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 57.60 ($0.76), with a volume of 645,836 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 650 ($8.62) to GBX 340 ($4.51) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.
In other news, insider Stuart Paynter bought 7,151 shares of Ceres Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.89 ($13,188.13). 40.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
