Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.11 and traded as low as C$10.40. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$10.51, with a volume of 1,036,613 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.75 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Its portfolio comprises industrial properties located in key markets across Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to build upon and grow its portfolio and to provide stable and sustainable cash distributions to its unitholders.

