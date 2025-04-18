Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.18 and traded as low as $28.80. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 9,083 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $220.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 16.65%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hawthorn Bancshares

In other news, Director Jonathan Holtaway sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $88,264.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 366,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,740.18. This represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 30.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in the United States. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

