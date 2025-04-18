First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $86.95.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
