First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 64.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 691,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.47. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

