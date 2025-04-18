Strategic Oil & Gas (CVE:SOG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd (CVE:SOG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. Strategic Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3,800 shares.
Strategic Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$36.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 903.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Strategic Oil & Gas Company Profile
Strategic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the Western United States. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Amber, Bistcho/Larne, Conrad, Marlowe, and Taber areas in Alberta; Cameron Hills, Northwest Territories; and Maxhamish, Northeast British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Oil & Gas
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.