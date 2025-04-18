Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $477.33 and traded as low as $374.34. Daily Journal shares last traded at $377.40, with a volume of 3,994 shares changing hands.

Daily Journal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Journal

Daily Journal Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 23.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.