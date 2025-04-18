Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $477.33 and traded as low as $374.34. Daily Journal shares last traded at $377.40, with a volume of 3,994 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $394.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $477.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 12.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.89.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $7.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 20.64%.
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
