Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) (CVE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.11 and traded as high as C$1.13. Coral Gold Resources Ltd. (CLH.V) shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 126,200 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.75.

Coral Gold Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nevada. It holds 100% interests in the Norma Sass property with 36 mining claims; the JDN Hilltop Crest with 27 claims; and the Eagle property with 45 claims located in Lander County, Nevada.

