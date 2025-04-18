Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,304 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AES were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in AES by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 16,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AES by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in AES by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.21.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

