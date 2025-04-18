Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 272 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 205,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,981,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.31.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock opened at $142.68 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.75.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.75%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

