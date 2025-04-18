Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

SPLV stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.63. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $62.77 and a one year high of $75.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.07.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

