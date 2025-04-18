Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $840,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,264,000 after buying an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 226,952.9% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 231,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 231,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 target price (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $334.38 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.98 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.34 and a 200-day moving average of $335.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

