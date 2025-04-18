Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $60.13 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

