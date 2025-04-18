ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Earns Sell Rating from Guggenheim

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Guggenheim in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $716.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NOW. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,057.17.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.1 %

NOW stock opened at $772.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $857.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $970.18.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.09, for a total transaction of $2,541,357.99. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,384,373.88. This represents a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $19,853,273 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.1% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 585.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.