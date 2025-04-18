UBS Group Cuts PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $110.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at UBS Group from $115.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

PFSI stock opened at $97.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day moving average of $102.87. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,816.16. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,809,000 after buying an additional 21,751 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $702,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

