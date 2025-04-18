Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,212,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,950,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,172 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.66 and a one year high of $100.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.01.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

