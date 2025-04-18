Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

