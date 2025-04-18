Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $4.43 Million in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 454,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,429,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,249,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,709,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Archer Aviation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

ACHR opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tosha Perkins sold 49,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $379,402.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,449.20. The trade was a 17.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $332,871.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,832.50. This trade represents a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,780 shares of company stock worth $3,158,081. 9.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.61.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

