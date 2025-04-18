Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Raised to Outperform at Mizuho

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.84.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $107.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.03 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.21). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 31,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $3,739,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,369,566.90. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $3,172,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,959 shares in the company, valued at $21,403,676.25. This trade represents a 12.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 579,389 shares of company stock valued at $74,559,343 in the last three months. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

