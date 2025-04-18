Bessemer Group Inc. Buys Shares of 756 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Allianz SE purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $54.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.96.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

