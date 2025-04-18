Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Stock Price

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SMG. Jefferies Financial Group raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:SMG opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.77 and a beta of 1.96.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Christopher Hagedorn sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $255,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,998. This trade represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 142,733 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $10,213,973.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,463.60. This represents a 61.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,937 shares of company stock worth $11,379,275. 25.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,448,000 after buying an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

(Get Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.