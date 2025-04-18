Bessemer Group Inc. Has $72,000 Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,830,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $9,457,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,719,075 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $145,348,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,391,257 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,132,231,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.73.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.93 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

