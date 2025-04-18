Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.50 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $152.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $96,553.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,794,447.16. The trade was a 0.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,819 shares of company stock worth $2,127,508 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,717,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,273,794,000 after purchasing an additional 268,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,835,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,622,000 after buying an additional 549,278 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,538,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,763,000 after buying an additional 726,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,352,151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,695,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,530,000 after acquiring an additional 608,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

