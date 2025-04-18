Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lowered by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 140,133 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,040,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,353,000 after acquiring an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000.

NASDAQ BND opened at $72.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.2404 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

