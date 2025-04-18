ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMD. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

Get ResMed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ResMed

ResMed Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RMD opened at $212.89 on Tuesday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $176.33 and a 1 year high of $263.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. ResMed had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $484,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,695,249.98. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,327,289.75. This trade represents a 50.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,013 shares of company stock worth $11,298,816. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.