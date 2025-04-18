Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Stock Price

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,330,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,788,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $50,562,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,316,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,015,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,182,000 after buying an additional 920,000 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

