Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 119.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of JBSAY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. JBS has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.86.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.12 billion. JBS had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

