adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, an increase of 122.9% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On adidas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of adidas by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in adidas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in adidas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Get adidas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Berenberg Bank raised adidas to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of adidas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

adidas Price Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $99.40 and a one year high of $137.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Stories

