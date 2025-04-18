StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Short Interest Update

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
StarHub Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $8.67 on Friday. StarHub has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.
StarHub Company Profile
