CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.42. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,495 shares trading hands.

CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About CDTi Advanced Materials

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

