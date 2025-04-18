CDTi Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.42. CDTi Advanced Materials shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,495 shares trading hands.
CDTi Advanced Materials Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.
About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CDTi Advanced Materials
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDTi Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.