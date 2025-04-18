HSBC (LON:HSBA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 784.50 ($10.41) and traded as high as GBX 792 ($10.51). HSBC shares last traded at GBX 789 ($10.47), with a volume of 25,568,129 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSBA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.73) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 960 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($14.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 918.75 ($12.19).

The firm has a market cap of £176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 852.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 784.50.

In other HSBC news, insider Pam Kaur sold 45,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 861 ($11.42), for a total value of £389,748.87 ($517,114.06). Also, insider Georges Elhedery sold 43,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.29), for a total value of £402,356.26 ($533,841.40). 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

With assets of $3.0tn and operations in 62 countries and territories at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the largest banking and financial services organisations in the world. We serve approximately 39 million personal, wealth and corporate customers through three global businesses. We have around 180,000 shareholders in 126 countries and territories.

