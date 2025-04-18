Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) Stock Price Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 21,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 349,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Decent Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes.

