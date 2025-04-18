PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 16,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.07.
PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.
