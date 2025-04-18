PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

PodcastOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 16,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 35,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

PodcastOne Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $45.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.07.

PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. PodcastOne had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.83%. As a group, analysts expect that PodcastOne, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PodcastOne

PodcastOne Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PodcastOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PodcastOne in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PodcastOne by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Finally, Fleming James B JR acquired a new position in PodcastOne in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

PodcastOne, Inc operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform.

