Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Vaso shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 55,552 shares changing hands.

Vaso Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

