Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U) Stock Price Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF (TSE:NVHE.U – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.54 and last traded at C$7.63. 4,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 18,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.68.
Harvest NVIDIA Enhanced High Income Shares ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.91.
