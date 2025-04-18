Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Price

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

WEN stock opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.17 million. Research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 3,249.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,568,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,527 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $16,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $13,358,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,938,000 after buying an additional 766,910 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

