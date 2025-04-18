Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) versus Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Financial Analysis

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phreesia and Janel”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $419.81 million 3.35 -$136.88 million ($1.02) -23.45 Janel $183.18 million 0.21 $550,000.00 $0.29 110.34

Janel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Janel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -20.43% -32.78% -22.37% Janel 0.36% 3.54% 0.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Phreesia and Janel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 0 12 0 3.00 Janel 0 0 0 0 0.00

Phreesia presently has a consensus price target of $31.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.99%. Given Phreesia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phreesia is more favorable than Janel.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Phreesia shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Phreesia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Janel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Phreesia has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janel has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services. The Life Sciences segment manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immuno-reagents for biomedical research; provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists; and produces products for other life science companies on an original equipment manufacturer basis. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for various industries, such as chemicals, inks, paints, construction, plastics, adhesives, cosmetics, food, and pharmaceuticals. The company was formerly known as Janel World Trade Ltd. and changed its name to Janel Corporation in April 2015. Janel Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

