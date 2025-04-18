Critical Review: ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) & Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF)

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of ATN International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ATN International and Tower One Wireless”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ATN International $729.08 million 0.38 -$14.54 million ($2.12) -8.34 Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Tower One Wireless has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ATN International.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ATN International and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ATN International 0 0 1 1 3.50 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 0.00

ATN International currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.98%. Given ATN International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Tower One Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares ATN International and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ATN International -4.79% 0.52% 0.18% Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ATN International beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services. It also leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and provides managed information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

