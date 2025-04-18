Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at UBS Group

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

Element Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE ESI opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.57. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $29.78.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,847,510. This represents a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

