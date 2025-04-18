Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) vs. CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Head to Head Review

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Onfolio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarGurus and Onfolio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $894.38 million 3.11 $31.10 million $0.18 147.83 Onfolio $6.59 million 0.87 -$8.15 million ($0.60) -1.87

Profitability

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Onfolio. Onfolio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CarGurus and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 2.34% 27.14% 16.99% Onfolio -41.50% -55.89% -33.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Onfolio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 3 7 1 2.82 Onfolio 0 0 0 0 0.00

CarGurus presently has a consensus price target of $37.14, suggesting a potential upside of 39.56%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Onfolio.

Summary

CarGurus beats Onfolio on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Onfolio

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

