Contrasting Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTRQ) & BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE)

Profitability

This table compares Venator Materials and BlueFire Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Venator Materials -18.19% -47.15% -8.22% BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Venator Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of BlueFire Renewables shares are held by institutional investors. 41.7% of Venator Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of BlueFire Renewables shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Venator Materials and BlueFire Renewables”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Venator Materials $2.17 billion 12.31 -$188.00 million ($3.28) -76.22 BlueFire Renewables N/A N/A N/A ($0.01) -2,298.58

About Venator Materials

BlueFire Renewables has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Venator Materials. BlueFire Renewables is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Venator Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; and colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganic chemicals, and driers for construction, coatings, plastics, cosmetics, inks, catalyst, and laminates. This segment also offers wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications to prolong the life through protection from decay, fungal, and insect attack; timber treatment chemicals for use in decking, fencing, and other residential outdoor wood structures; and industrial construction products for use in telephone poles, and salt water piers and pilings. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom. On May 14, 2023, Venator Materials PLC, along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About BlueFire Renewables

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol. The company has a technology license agreement with Arkenol, Inc. to use and sub-license the Arkenol technology that converts cellulose and waste materials into ethanol and other high value chemicals. It also focuses on providing professional services to bio-refineries worldwide. BlueFire Renewables, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Mission Viejo, California.

