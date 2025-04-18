Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) & Sabre Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Critical Survey

Profitability

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Newcrest Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Gold Mines -2,254.74% -234.49% -184.41% Newcrest Mining N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre Gold Mines and Newcrest Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Gold Mines $110,000.00 109.24 -$2.59 million ($0.05) -3.26 Newcrest Mining N/A N/A N/A ($2.90) -6.08

Newcrest Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre Gold Mines. Newcrest Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre Gold Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

About Sabre Gold Mines

48.1% of Newcrest Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Sabre Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp. and changed its name to Sabre Gold Mines Corp. in September 2021. Sabre Gold Mines Corp. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. The company is involved in the exploration and production of silver deposits. It primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia, Telfer, and Havieron, Australia; Lihir and Wafi-Golpu, Papua New Guinea; and Brucejack and Red Chris, Canada. Newcrest Mining Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. As of October 18, 2023, Newcrest Mining Limited operates as subsidiary of Newmont Corporation.

