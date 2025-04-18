Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBSI. Raymond James assumed coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $838.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Southside Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.