Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

FENG opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Phoenix New Media has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.88 million for the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

